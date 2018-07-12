Accommodation for Devon & Cornwall officers 'appalling'

As President Trump arrives in the UK for a four day visit, there are concerns about the accomodation being put on for officers from across the country who are helping to police the visit.

A tweet from the Devon and Cornwall Police Federation said:

''I hope President Trump is treated to better accommodation than the officers from Devon & Cornwall who have been sent to protect him. This is appalling and is an issue being urgently raised by the Police Federation''

(Pic: @DCPolfed)