Accommodation for Devon & Cornwall officers 'appalling'
12 July 2018, 12:26
As President Trump arrives in the UK for a four day visit, there are concerns about the accomodation being put on for officers from across the country who are helping to police the visit.
A tweet from the Devon and Cornwall Police Federation said:
''I hope President Trump is treated to better accommodation than the officers from Devon & Cornwall who have been sent to protect him. This is appalling and is an issue being urgently raised by the Police Federation''
(Pic: @DCPolfed)