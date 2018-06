Fatal House Fire In Plympton

An investigation is underway into the cause of a fatal house fire in Plympton.

A 48-year-old man was rescued from the blaze on Maddock Drive on Friday night, but later died at Derriford in hospital.

A scene guard was in place at the property over the weekend whilst scenes of crime officers carried out a forensic investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting 880 15/06/18.