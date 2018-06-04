Police Start Murder Investigation In Teignmouth

Police in Teignmouth say they're treating the death of a man there yesterday as murder.

Officers were called out to Barnpark Terrace at around 7:50am yesterday (Sunday) morning, where they found the man’s body.

His death is currently being treated as suspicious and two men in their 50's have been arrested.

Police say formal identification has not yet been carried out and they are trying to find his next of kin.

A scene guard was put in place and cordons currently remain at the scene.