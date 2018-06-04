Police Start Murder Investigation In Teignmouth

4 June 2018, 15:29

Generic Police Pic

Police in Teignmouth say they're treating the death of a man there yesterday as murder.

Officers were called out to Barnpark Terrace at around 7:50am yesterday (Sunday) morning, where they found the man’s body. 

His death is currently being treated as suspicious and two men in their 50's have been arrested.

Police say formal identification has not yet been carried out and they are trying to find his next of kin. 

A scene guard was put in place and cordons currently remain at the scene.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

RSPCA warning

Dogs Still Being Left In Hot Cars

Driver 'on phone' seconds before killing pregnant mother, court hears

Liam Fox hopes UK will be exempt from US steel tariffs after Brexit

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News