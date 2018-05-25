Police Investigate Unexplained Death In Bath

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Bath.

The body of 61-year-old Scott Lafferty, an American national with links to the Seattle area, was found by officers at his home in Calton Walk on Monday 14th May.

DI Adam Bunting said: “Scott Lafferty’s death is being treated as unexplained and we’re carrying out further enquiries on behalf of the Coroner’s office.

“Officers attended his flat after an associate of Mr Lafferty raised concerns, as they hadn’t heard from him for some time. We’ve established the last phone call he made was to a friend on Friday 20th April.

“We need the public’s help to build a fuller picture of Mr Lafferty’s movements, conversations and interactions in the days and weeks leading up to his death.

“We’ve made contact with Mr Lafferty’s family in the USA and will keep them updated on the progress of this investigation.”

Did you see, speak to or make contact with Mr Lafferty in the days or weeks prior to Monday 14 May?

Did you see or hear anything unusual in the Calton Walk area of Bath in the days or weeks prior to Monday 14 May?

Do you have any information about Mr Lafferty which could help with this investigation?

If you can help, please call Investigations on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5218104701.