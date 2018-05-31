Amber Alert Issued As Thunderstorms Head Our Way

The Environment Agency is warning people about possible flooding as more thundery downpours are expected.

There could be localised flooding on some roads due to the slow-moving thunderstorms and drivers are being told not to attempt to drive through flood water.

There is also risk of flooding from urban rivers and rivers that rise quickly.

Kate Marks, Environment Agency flood duty manager, said: "Further heavy showers and scattered thunderstorms bring a risk of localised surface water and river flooding on Thursday and Friday. The main risk is for the Western counties of England, with urban areas most likely to see the impacts of any flash flooding.

"Throughout this period of unsettled stormy weather, our teams will continue to work 24/7 operating flood defences, clearing blockages in rivers and streams to ensure they flow freely, and supporting partners responding to any incidents of surface water flooding.

"With heavy rain forecast during rush hour, drivers should stay up to date with the latest weather forecast and travel information before making their journey. We remind people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm can move your car.''

