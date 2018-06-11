Another High Street Name In Trouble

Poundworld is set to call in administrators, putting 5,100 jobs at risk.

The firm made loses of £5.4m in 2015-16, but that gort worse last years with loses rising to £17.1m.

Poundworld has a numkber of stores across the South West including Bristol Bradley Stoke, Bristol Emersons Green, Bristol, Bristol Extra, Bristol Avon Meads, Taunton, Swindon, Trowbridge, Gloucester, Exeter, Torquay, Plymouth, Barnstaple and Bude.