Another High Street Name In Trouble

11 June 2018, 10:22

poundworld

Another name on the high street is in trouble.

Poundworld is set to call in administrators, putting 5,100 jobs at risk. 

The firm made loses of £5.4m in 2015-16, but that gort worse last years with loses rising to £17.1m. 

Poundworld has a numkber of stores across the South West including Bristol Bradley Stoke, Bristol Emersons Green, Bristol, Bristol Extra, Bristol Avon Meads, Taunton, Swindon, Trowbridge, Gloucester, Exeter, Torquay, Plymouth, Barnstaple and Bude.

