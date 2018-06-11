Another High Street Name In Trouble
11 June 2018, 10:22
Another name on the high street is in trouble.
Poundworld is set to call in administrators, putting 5,100 jobs at risk.
The firm made loses of £5.4m in 2015-16, but that gort worse last years with loses rising to £17.1m.
Poundworld has a numkber of stores across the South West including Bristol Bradley Stoke, Bristol Emersons Green, Bristol, Bristol Extra, Bristol Avon Meads, Taunton, Swindon, Trowbridge, Gloucester, Exeter, Torquay, Plymouth, Barnstaple and Bude.