A&S Police Urge People To Stay Vigilant

Avon and Somerset Police are urging people to be vigilant following the terror attack in Manchester

The force has released the following statement:

Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of those who were killed and injured in the heinous attack on Monday.

Last night the threat level of international terrorism in the UK was raised to 'critical', meaning another attack may be imminent.

This is a national threat level and is based on intelligence that is considered credible and specific.

As a result, military personnel will be deployed alongside police at a number of locations across the country. This is to free up armed officers from certain duties and to enable them to support the wider UK policing response to the tragic events in Manchester.

There is currently no known threat to the South West and it is unlikely members of the public will see military on the streets of Avon and Somerset although the situation is being kept under constant review.

As a precautionary measure we have increased the number of officers on duty to provide a highly visible, reassurance presence - both armed and unarmed - across the force area and we will do this for as long as is needed.

We have long and well-established plans in place to deal with attacks of this nature and we rehearse them regularly with partners to ensure we are as ready as we possibly can be.

We're doing everything possible to keep people safe.

The public are reminded to remain alert but not alarmed and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity to us on 101 or to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency the public should always call 999.