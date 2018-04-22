Body Found In Search For Missing Somerset Man

A body has been found in the search for a Somerset man who has been missing for two months.

40-year-old Dean Tate was last seen in Burnham-on-Sea in February.

Here's a statment from Avon & Somerset Police:

At 12.20pm today (Saturday) we were called by a member of the public who'd found a body on Stert Island, off Bunrham-on-Sea.

We've since recovered the body with the help of Her Majesty's Coastguard and BARB Search & Rescue.

While it is too early for any formal identification, we believe it to be missing Highbridge man Dean Tate. Dean, 40, went missing in Burnham-on-Sea during the early hours of Saturday, 24 February.

Detective Inspector Richard Horsfall said: ''We've informed Dean's partner and family of the discovery and are providing them with support.

''This is not the outcome anyone wanted and our thoughts are with them during what is clearly a difficult time.

''The search for Dean lasted several weeks and I'd like to personally thank our partners and the communities of Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge for their assistance during this time.

''While the community spirit shown has been warmly welcomed, I'd now ask Dean's loved ones are given the privacy they need.''