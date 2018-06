Bristol Arena Report

A new report is predicting the cost of building the Bristol Arena at Temple Meads will be more than £150m.

Accountants KPMG says that will make it one of the most expensive arenas in the country.

They say it would cost less to build at the second location in Filton, but warns those plans are still at an early stage.

Mayor Marvin Rees is due to decide on the location next month.

The Bristol Arena reports are set to be scrutinised by councillors next week.