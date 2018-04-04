Bristol Metrobus To Start Running In May

First Bristol have confirmed the first Metrobus service will start operating on May 29th.

The m3 Metrobus service operates from the new Lyde Green Park & Ride and will call at Bristol & Bath Science Park, Emerald Park Industrial Estate, UWE, Cabot Circus and the city centre.

The initial timetable for the summer will operate every 20 minutes between 0600 until 1900, and every 30 minutes until 2100 Mondays to Saturdays until a more comprehensive winter timetable comes into effect in September when demand increases.

To celebrate First offers free travel to m3 passengers between 29th May and 9th June, giving people the opportunity to experience the new Metrobus service during those weeks.

The high-specification Metrobus double-decker vehicles on the m3 route will be in striking green livery and are equipped with USB charging points at every seat, free wifi and wood-effect flooring.

First invested more than £1.5 million in the m3 vehicles, which use the cleanest Euro VI technology, improving local air quality along the route by reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by 95% compared to Euro V.

The Metrobus vehicles will also have double doors to speed up getting on and off, and Metrobus will be the first commercially-operated ‘buy before you board’ service of its kind in the UK outside of London, which means that customers have purchased a valid ticket before boarding and cannot pay any bus fares from the driver.