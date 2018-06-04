Dogs Still Being Left In Hot Cars

Despite all the warnings, people are still leaving dogs in cars in the hot weather.

Two calls an hour were made to RSPCA during the hot weather last week.

Dogs Die in Hot Cars campaign manager Holly Barber, who works for the RSPCA, said: 'It's difficult to understand why we are still receiving so many calls when the weather improves and why owners are still dicing with their pet's lives.

''It's simple - never leave your pet alone in a hot environment. Whether you're popping into the shop for a newspaper or nipping into a pharmacy to pick up a prescription, please don't take the risk.

''Last week, we had more than 300 calls about animals in hot environments and this figure should be zero''

Despite the campaign's clear messaging, owners continue to put their pets at risk by leaving them unattended in parked cars, believing they will be okay if they park in the shade or leave windows open.

The RSPCA is urging owners never to take the risk and to either take their pet with them for their outing or leave them at home in the cool with access to lots of water.

If you see a dog in a hot car and have concerns please contact the RSPCA's 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999 for advice.

If it's an emergency and you believe the dog needs immediate help please contact the police on 999 as police officers have the power to enter a vehicle and remove the animal.