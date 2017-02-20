Driver Jailed Over Fatal Crash In Nailsea

A driver's been jailed for more than seven years following a fatal collision in Nailsea last February.

23 year old James Bisset, of Yatton, was driving along Cleevedon Road in the early hours of February 14th 2016 when he collided with a group of people, killing 18 year old Alex Gould.

Bisset was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug over the specified limit and possession of a class A drug.

He has been jailed for a total of 7 years and 4 months and given a 7 year driving disqualification.

Sergeant Peter Truch said: ''Nothing will bring Alex back and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.

"Our thoughts are also with the other person who was seriously injured during the incident and his family.

''This serves as a tragic reminder of the consequences of getting behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol and drugs.

''This incident has had a huge impact on all those involved and the wider community in Nailsea.''

Anyone wishing to report someone they suspect of drink or drug driving should contact us immediately on 999.