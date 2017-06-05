Election 2017 Focus: Bristol West

Somerset Heroes Announced
Recognition for inspirational members of the community in Somerset.
Bristol West is one of the most hotly contested seats in the West Country, Heart been speaking to each of the five candidates to find out why they deserve our votes.
In 2015, Lib Dem's lost their seat to Labour, with the Green Party coming in a second second place, and the Conservatives in fourth.
Now in 2017, the Green party are targeting Bristol West is the constituency they're most likely to get their second MP.
Heart's asked each of the five candidates standing to explain within two minutes why they should have your vote on June 8th.
Recognition for inspirational members of the community in Somerset.
Terror threat level raised to critical across the UK
Child bereavement charity gives advice on speaking to children about the events in Manchester
Men are less likely to talk than women with 54% of women having had a conversation compared to 37% of men.
4pm - 7pm
Text 'WEST' to 82122
Now playing: The best feel good music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
What's happening on the roads where you are?
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Find out more about some of the companies advertising on Heart.
Comments