Fans Warned To Behave Ahead Of Bristol City Game

11th January 2017, 08:47

Football fans are being told to behave as Bristol City take on Cardiff City at Ashton Gate this weekend.

Bristol City Fans celebrate

It follows a number of arrests in connection with trouble the last time the sides met in October. 

Police say there are no restrictions on travel for the Cardiff City fans travelling to the game. However there will be a positive police approach to any football-related anti social or violent behaviour. 

And both South Wales and Avon and Somerset forces have pledged to crackdown on any people intent on causing problems before, during or after the game. 

Fans are reminded that anyone carrying, lighting or throwing pyrotechnics, including flares or smoke bombs, will be arrested and could be subject to prosecution. 

Anyone causing problems could also face being issued with a football banning order. There are currently 80 in force in Avon and Somerset. 

Inspector Rob Millican said: ''We are supporting colleagues in South Wales Police who are showing the red card to the small minority who caused problems at the Cardiff game in October. 

''We have arrested a number of Bristol City fans and will now put these people before the courts. Successful convictions should result in football banning orders which will mean they will no longer be able to attend games or follow their national side abroad” 

''We urge all attending this weekend's match to enjoy themselves but we will not tolerate poor behaviour.''

