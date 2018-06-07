House Of Fraser Stores To Close

7 June 2018, 14:37

House of Fraser

House of Fraser is closing more than half of all its stores in the UK and Ireland as part of a rescue plan.

31 stores will shut, including Cirencester, Plymouth and Swindon, putting up to 6000 jobs at risk. 

The stores is Bath, Bristol, Cheltenham and Exeter will remain open. 

Chief Executive Alex Williamson, said: "We see it as the last viable, solvent proposal for the business. "The CVA is an opportunity for all creditors to take a view on whether they believe in the viability [of House of Fraser] as a restructured business."

If the rescue plan is rejected and they fail to get more funding, House of Fraser could be forced to file for administration.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dramatic bodycam footage shows arrest of Westminster terror suspect Khalid Ali
GWR support pride events

GWR Backing Pride Events

Prince William offers Danny Rose support over depression comments

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News