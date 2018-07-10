Man banned from entering Taunton and Weston

A man has been banned from entering Taunton and Weston-super-Mare after being issued with given an Anti-Social Behaviour injunction

Jermaine Dahir, 20, is banned for two years and has also been told he can't have a mobile phone in his possession that is not registered to him.

If he is caught breaching the terms of the injunction, Dahir can be arrested immediately and put before a court where he could face imprisonment.

The injunction was issued in relation to drug-related Anti-Social Behaviour.

Police want people to support the injunction by getting in touch and reporting if you see Dahir anywhere in the prohibited areas.