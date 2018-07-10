Man banned from entering Taunton and Weston

10 July 2018, 10:01

Anti-Social behaviour injunction

A man has been banned from entering Taunton and Weston-super-Mare after being issued with given an Anti-Social Behaviour injunction

Jermaine Dahir, 20, is banned for two years and has also been told he can't have a mobile phone in his possession that is not registered to him. 

If he is caught breaching the terms of the injunction, Dahir can be arrested immediately and put before a court where he could face imprisonment. 

The injunction was issued in relation to drug-related Anti-Social Behaviour. 

Police want people to support the injunction by getting in touch and reporting if you see Dahir anywhere in the prohibited areas.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Real Madrid and Juventus agree £105m Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Arsenal sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria

Donald Trump says UK in 'turmoil' ahead of his first visit as president

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News