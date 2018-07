Man charged with the murder of Yasin Salah Ahmed in Bristol.

Police have charged a man with the murder of 21-year-old Yasin Salah Ahmed in Bristol.

Jordan Lee Parker, 23, from Bedminster in Bristol, has also been charged with two further counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Yasin died at a property in Prewett Street, Redcliffe, in the early hours of Monday 25th June.

Parker is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' today.