Missing Bristol Woman Lauren Phillips

Police have renewed an appeal to help find missing Lauren Phillips from Bristol.

The 26 year old has not been seen since Thursday, 23 February, her car was found d in Woolacombe, Devon, last Tuesday.

Searches of the area have been carried out by Devon and Cornwall Police assisted by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and the National Police Air Service but no trace of her has been found.

Lauren is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with brown eyes. She has long dark brown hair which is usually straightened but which is naturally curly. It is thought she may be wearing a dark brown waxed cotton mid-length coat with cream wool-lined hood and a long cream woollen cardigan which has orange and blue detail. She could also be wearing Converse trainers along with cream gloves with pink hearts on and a beige woollen hat which has a purple flower on the side.

Detective Inspector Mark Langdon said: ''We continue to do everything we can to find Lauren and we're making sure her family are regularly updated about our investigation.

''As Lauren's car was found in Woolacombe our focus has been on the North Devon area and so we're directing our appeal at any surfers or ramblers who may have passed through the area in the past fortnight.

''Have you seen a woman matching Lauren’s description? Have you seen any of the items of clothing she is thought to have been wearing when she went missing?

''Any information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, could prove to be vital so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.''

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police via 101 providing the call handler with the reference 5217045398.