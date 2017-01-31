Missing Deakon Wilkins - More CCTV Released

Men Jailed Over Bath Tipper Truck Crash
Four people died when the truck crash on Lansdown Lane in 2015
New CCTV issued in search for missing Deakon Wilkins
00:09
Avon and Somerset Police are releasing more CCTV as they continue to search for missing Deakon Wilkins.
24 year old Deakon, from Weston-super-Mare, hasn't been seen since he left Motion nightclub in Bristol in the early hours of Saturday, 14th January.
Police say "an intensive operation" is happening as they continue to search Bristol City Centre and the harbourside area, both on land and from the water.
This CCTV shows a man, who police think is Deakon, walking along Cattle Market Road at 4.43am on January 14th.
DI Steve Cartlidge said: "Our search for Deakon continues and we will do everything we can to find him. This CCTV shows a man matching Deakon's description walking down Cattle Market Road on the morning he was last seen.
"Did you drive or cycle down Cattle Market Road in the early morning on Saturday, 14 January? Did you see a man walking along the road or anything unusual? We're still keen on speaking to anyone who was in the Temple Meads area and saw Deakon and who hasn't already made contact with us to get in touch.
"We are continuing to support Deakon's family and friends."
Deakon is white, medium build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with ginger hair and has a tattoo between his neck and chest of the word "Rush".
When he was last seen, Deakon was wearing a red fitted jumper, black smart blazer, dark jeans and red trainers.
Police say if you see Deakon, please call 999 and tell the call handler the reference 5217012724.
Deakon's family have been out giving out leaflets with photos of Deakon on, and have even offered money from their savings as a reward for help to find Deakon.
