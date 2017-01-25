Pensioner Injured In Bristol Robbery

Thousands Of Cervical Screening Appointments Missed
It's being blamed on embarrassment and a lack of understanding of the causes of cervical cancer
Police have issued shocking photos of injuries inflicted on a 75-year-old woman who was robbed in Bristol.
She was pushed to the ground from behind and had her handbag stolen as she walked in Eastville Park, Fishponds, between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Monday.
As a result of the incident she sustained a fractured cheek bone and collar bone which required hospital treatment.
PC Aaron Ashford said: "This is a despicable crime carried out on an elderly woman in a public place.
''I am certain this incident will shock and enrage members of our community.
''We now need your help to trace the offender and bring them to justice.
''Were you in the Eastville Park area of Bristol on Monday lunchtime? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or running or cycling away from the area?
''Information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, might prove crucial to us finding whoever is responsible.''
You can contact police on 101 and quote crime reference number 5217016482 or Crimestoppers, where information can be left anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Three men who blew up the front of Long Ashton Post Office in an ATM attack are jailed.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Leonne Weeks, 16, who was found dead on a path in Rotherham.
Less than a third of youngsters left school last summer having been immunised
