People in Bristol told to clear up their rubbish

People in Bristol are being asked to do their bit to stop wildlife spreading rubbish around the city.

There are concerns rubbish left in bags by bins is being taken by gulls, foxes and rats.

So the message is 'if a bin is full, take your rubbish home with you'.

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said: ''Keeping Bristol clean is all of our responsibility and we're trying to educate people about the consequences of littering. ''During the summer there is usually an increase in the amount of rubbish left in Bristol's parks and green spaces. We want to encourage people to help make the city cleaner for everyone, so we can all enjoy the summer months.''

More staff are being taken on this summer to help empty bins more quickly, while 50 extra bins have been installed in 'hot spot' areas, including Castle Park, College Green and Queen Square.

Vicki May, Operations Manager for Street Cleansing, at Bristol Waste Company said: ''During the last bank holiday weekend, our street cleansing team collected a significant amount of discarded rubbish including empty cans of beer and bottles, food packets and disposable barbeques.

''It's really important that people put their rubbish in the bin or take it with them. Rubbish left behind encourages wildlife to scavenge, which makes a mess and could even cause them harm.''