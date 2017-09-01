Railway Works Continue

Work is continuing on upgrading the railway line between Swindon and Bristol Parkway.

It comes ahead of new GWR Intercity Express Trains being brought in, which promises more seats, services and reduced journey times.

People travelling from Saturday 2nd to Friday 15th September between Gloucester, Bristol Parkway and Bristol Temple Meads are being told:

- Trains will continue to run between Yate and Gloucester, and Filton Abbey Wood and Bristol Temple Meads

- Local services between Yate and Filton Abbey Wood will be replaced by buses

- CrossCountry trains will be diverted; and call at Patchway instead of Bristol Parkway

The upgrade includes the installation of the Overhead Line Equipment used to hold the wires for electrification, platform upgrades at Bristol Parkway station and the introduction of a flood resilience scheme at Chipping Sodbury to make the railway more reliable.

GWR Operations Director Rob Mullen said: "The work in the Bristol Parkway area is a crucial part of Network Rail's Great Western mainline upgrade which, with the roll-out our new fleet of Intercity Express Trains, will provide the greatest step-change in experience for our passengers in a generation.

"It is an exciting time with new trains due to enter service in a matter of months. This work is key to delivering the full benefits these new trains will bring."