Redcliffe Murder Police make further arrest

Police have made a further arrest in connection with the death of 21-year-old Yasin Salah Ahmed in Redcliffe, Bristol.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Shirehampton on suspicion of murder and causing grievous bodily harm earlier this evening.

He's in custody for questioning.

Yasin, from Islington in London, died at a property in Prewett Street in the early hours of Monday 25 June.

Two men have already been charged in connection with this incident.