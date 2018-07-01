Shots fire at Bristol property

1 July 2018, 21:41

Three men have been arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Bristol in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The men, aged 33, 31 and 27, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and are in custody.

Police say shots were fired at a property in Gorse Hill at around 4.30am, causing damage, no-one was injured.

If you have information about this incident, please call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5218145024.

