The Truth Project

Victims and survivors of child sexual abuse from across the region are being invited to share their experiences with the Truth Project in Bristol and Barnstaple this November and December.

The Truth Project, part of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, is an opportunity for victims and survivors to attend a confidential session with a trained facilitator to describe their experiences and how institutions failed to protect them. They are also welcome to make suggestions about what can be done to prevent the same abuse happening in the future.

The Truth Project was designed in consultation with victims and survivors to ensure each session is held in a supportive environment which puts their needs first. Victims and survivors are able to disclose as much or as little detail as they wish during their confidential session, and they will not be judged or questioned. There are no legal consequences to attending a Truth Project session.

Information gathered in Truth Project sessions will be used to shape the Inquiry’s recommendations.

Sabah Kaiser, who experienced sexual abuse as a child in Bristol, said: ''Many survivors will not have told anyone about what happened them as a child, and if they did say something, they weren’t listened to, they weren’t taken seriously. As someone who has suffered child sexual abuse I know that participating in the Truth Project may be a difficult decision to make but having someone listen to you without judgement can be incredibly empowering.''

Drusilla Sharpling CBE, Inquiry Panel member and head of the Truth Project said: ''Through the Truth Project we can hear from victims and survivors, understand their experiences and learn from them. Their input will help us make meaningful recommendations to help stop the same patterns of abuse occurring in the future.

''I would encourage any victims and survivors who are thinking of contacting the Truth Project to talk to us. We will listen to you, we will treat you with respect and what you tell us will inform our work and help us protect future generations.''

There is more information about the Truth Project available at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse's website or via the information line: 0800 917 1000. The information line is open weekdays 8am-8pm and Saturdays 10am-12pm.