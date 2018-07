They're back! Gromit Unleashed 2

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the new Gromit Unleashed trail this summer.

This year we will see everything from Wallace dressed as David Bowie, to a Gromit made out of Lego.

The trial runs around Bristol, but there are also sculptures in Thornbury, Weston-super-mare and the Chew Valley. The the trail finished they will all be auctioned off for charity.