Threatening Cards Sent To Bristol Woman

Police are hoping someone will recognise the handwritting on cards that have been sent to a Bristol woman over six years.

They are signed by ‘Gordon’ and have become more graphic and threatening over the past two years, including threats to commit rape.

Police believe they are being sent from somewhere in the city.

Lead officer DC Patrick Prescott said: ''We’re releasing extracts of the offender’s handwriting and signature as we believe someone will recognise the style and know who the sender is.

''Do you recognise this handwriting, the name Gordon or the signature with the five crosses? Do you know who may be sending these cards?

''If you work in a shop which sells cards, or if you work in the postal service, do you recognise the handwriting or the distinctive pattern of crosses?

''The content is becoming increasingly sexually explicit and aggressive in nature and includes threats to commit rape and stalking offences.

''We’ve been working with a criminal profiler at the National Crime Agency to examine and risk-assess the offender’s behaviour and are continuing to progress numerous lines of enquiry.

''Thorough analysis of the communications has been carried out and the possibility the offender has sent, or is sending cards or letters with similar content to other people cannot be excluded. If you have been receiving similar correspondence then we want to hear from you.

''You may recognise one or more of the characteristics but can’t believe the person you have in mind would commit offences like this. It could be a colleague, friend or even a family member. We’d ask you to please report any concerns or suspicions to help us make this stop.

''Harassment offences can cause significant distress to victims and disrupt their daily lives but we’ll do all we can to make sure we investigate crimes, gather evidence and whenever possible, bring offenders to justice.''

The woman who’s been receiving the cards said: ''This has been going on for so long - someone out there must know who it is.

''Whether it's the distinctive crosses, the handwriting or the name they call themselves, if you recognise anything that could help the police, please let them know.''