Two Jailed For Bristol Armed Robbery

Two men have been jailed for a total of 20 years for an armed robbery at a Co-Op in Bristol.

They went into the shop at School Road, Cadbury Heath last December, one armed with a shotgun.

They threatened staff and ushered them into an office at the rear, before forcing them to open the safe and made off with several thousand pounds.

Michael Shuker, 34 of Newton Road, Bristol, and Jason Lamb, 39 of Tower Road South, Warmley, were identified and within an hour.

When Lamb was arrested he had a bag that contained a pair of shoes he'd been wearing at the time of the robbery and a distinctive pair of tracksuit bottoms with orange stripes down the side that Shuker had been wearing during the incident and had his DNA on.

Lamb was also found to be in possession of a large amount of cash.

A bag was found in the bin of a garden in the area that contained a dressing gown that was worn by Shuker during the robbery and also had his DNA on. And a second bag was found in the bin of a garden in the area that contained another dressing gown that was being worn by Lamb during the robbery that had his DNA on.

A glove being worn by Lamb during the robbery was also found in this bag.

Evidence revealed Michael Shuker lost a large amount of cash in a betting shop during the evening prior to the robbery.