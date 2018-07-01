Weather warning for thunderstorms

Despite all the hot weather around, we could see some heavy rain in places.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for the whole region.

It means the possibility of torrential rain, hail and lightning.

They are warning us to expect spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage.

The warning is in place until 10pm