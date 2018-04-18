Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into House In Clevedon

18 April 2018, 22:46

police tape generic

A woman's been killed after a car crashed into a house in Clevedon

Police have arrested a man and a woman.

Here's the latest statement from Avon and Somerset Police:

At 8.27pm this evening (18/4) a car collided with a house on Yeolands Drive in Clevedon.

Significant damage was caused to the property and tragically a woman inside has died.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being provided with all the necessary support.

The occupants of the vehicle, a man and a woman, have been arrested and are currently in police custody.

Residents in a number of neighbouring homes have been evacuated as a precaution following concerns a gas pipe was damaged as a result of the incident. 

All those evacuated have been able to make alternative accommodation arrangements for this evening.

We’d like thank those affected by this incident for their co-operation and support.

Our response is ongoing and emergency services are likely to be at the scene for some time.

