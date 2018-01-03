Enter Race for Life 2018

Run, jog or walk. Raise £200 or £10. THIS IS BEATING CANCER. Sign up for Race for Life RIGHT NOW.

Race for Life brings millions of women together to support Cancer Research UK's life-saving research.

Just by signing up you’ll make a difference and whether you raise £10 or £200, every penny matters and right now in January you'll SAVE 30% off the sign up fee, so why wait?

So which event is for you? A 5k is great for all ages. Run, jog or walk the only thing that matters is that you’re part of it.

Want to push yourself further? Join a 10k. Or take on Pretty Muddy, an obstacle course that sees women of all abilities crawl through tunnels, bounce on space hoppers and slip down mudslides.

Whichever event you choose and whether you do it in a tutu or just an old pink t-shirt, THIS IS BEATING CANCER.

See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.

To take advantage of the January sale with a massive 30% off, click below or call on 0300 123 0770





Full Event Listing:

Wednesday 20th June 2018 at 19.30pm Where: Weston-Super-Mare, The Seafront, BS23 1BH





Distance: Race 5K

Sunday 1st July 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Bristol, The Downs, BS9 1FG

Distance: Race 5k

Sunday 1st July 2018 at 11.00am

Where: Bristol, The Downs, BS9 1FG

Distance: Race 10k

Sunday 8th July 2018 at 9.00am Where: Bath, Victoria Park, BA1 2LZ





Distance: Race 10K

Distance: Race 5K



