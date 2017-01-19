Enter Race for Life 2017

Run, jog or walk. Raise £200 or £10. THIS IS BEATING CANCER. Sign up for Race for Life RIGHT NOW.

Race for Life brings millions of women together to support Cancer Research UK's life-saving research. 

Just by signing up you’ll make a difference and whether you raise £10 or £200, every penny matters. 

So which event is for you? A 5k is great for all ages. Run, jog or walk the only thing that matters is that you’re part of it. 

Want to push yourself further? Join a 10k. Or take on Pretty Muddy, an obstacle course that sees women of all abilities crawl through tunnels, bounce on space hoppers and slip down mudslides. 

Whichever event you choose and whether you do it in a tutu or just an old pink  t-shirt, THIS IS BEATING CANCER.

See the list below for events in your area - and take part for you, for a loved one, for everyone affected by cancer and enter your local Race for Life.

Sign up here or call on 0845 600 6050

Full list of events in The West Country:
5k/10k 

Royal Victoria Park, Bath - 5K & 10k - 11th June
 
Sherborne, Sherborne Castle - 5k - 18th June
 
The Beach, Weston-Super-Mare - 5k - 28th June
 
The Downs, Bristol - 5k & 10k - 1st July
 
Somerset College, Taunton - 5k & 10k - 16th July
 

Pretty Muddy

The Downs, Bristol - 5k - 1st July

Bath Racecourse, Bath - 5k - 3rd September


 

Heart Angels Bristol Race for Life 5th July 2015

Here are pictures from Bristol's Race for Life 2015. Where woman ran, waked, hopped or skipped 5 or 10k to raise money for cancer research uk.

Heart Angels: Taunton Race For Life 19th July 2015

Check out the photos of all the ladies at this year's Taunton's Race for life.

Heart Angels: Sherborne Race for Life 21st June

Pictures of the day from Sherborne's Race for Life 2015

Heart Angels: Race for Life Bath 14th June 2015

Well done to all the ladies who took part in the 5K or 10K for Race for Life this weekend

