Murder Investigation In Radstock

A murder investigation has been launched in Radstock after a man was found dead in Huish Court.

Avon and Somerset Police were called at about 2.30am on June 16 to reports of an assault. They say:

'Officers attended an address where a man was found with serious injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

A scene guard is in place at the address while crime scene investigators carry out their work. Residents in the area should not be alarmed if they see additional police presence while we continue our investigation.

Formal identification is yet to take place.'

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 5218132140.