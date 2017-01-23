Armed Robbery In Cambridge Leaves Cashier Shaken

Cambridgeshire Fire Consultation On Council Tax Opens
Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority are asking residents if they'd support a rise of 1.9% to its proportion of council tax for 2017/18.
Police in the city are looking for two men who entered the shop last Thursday evening, carrying a knife and a wheel brace.
As they demanded she open the tills, one of them struck her in the face with the back of his hand.
They took money and cigarettes, and ran off towards Newmarket Road.
Descriptions of the two men are as follows:
Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
The Herts, Beds and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit is investigating after a fire engine tipped over en route to an emergency and crushed a pedestrian in Royston...
Abellio has announced it will sell 40% of the Greater Anglia rail franchise to Japanese giant Mitsui.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Leonne Weeks, 16, who was found dead on a path in Rotherham.
