Old Cambridge Uniform Goes To Help Refugees

By Bev Rimmer, 7th March 2017, 12:00

Refugee donation

Comments

Nearly half a tonne of redundant school uniform has been donated by pupils in Cambridge to young people fleeing war-torn Iraq and Syria.

Impington Village College recently changed their uniform's colours, so decided to give their excess stock to Cambridge Convoy Refugee Action Group (CamCRAG). 

The group will be taking the clothes, along with other essentials, across to Calais, Dunkerque and Paris.

Lara Brettell, who's the chair of CamCRAG, said: "We're very grateful to the parents and staff at Impington for this donation.

"There are still thousands of refugees in Calais, Dunkirk and Paris with more arriving every day. 

"Being able to provide them with warm, clean clothes is vital."

Ryan Kelsall, who's Principal at Impington Village College, said: “This is great way to recycle our old, redundant uniform and prevent it going to landfill. 

"We are thrilled that all of this warm clothing will be donated to people who need quality garments to keep the cold at bay until the warmer spring weather arrives.”

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Sian Welby

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Sian Welby

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: Non-stop hit music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart Cambridgeshire on Twitter