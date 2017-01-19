Pedestrian Dies In Collision With Fire Engine In Royston

By Bev Rimmer

Fire engine crash

Comments

The person involved died at the scene, at the roundabout between York Way and Old North Road, at around 9pm last night.

Police have told Heart the Royston-based fire engine, that was responding to a 999 call, was turning right at the roundabout and was heading for Burns Road.

It overturned onto the grass verge opposite the roundabout. 

All four crew members travelling in the fire engine were treated for minor injuries.  

The pedestrian's next of kin have been informed. A few flowers have been laid at the scene. 

Herts, Beds and Cambs Road Policing Unit says it is asking witnesses to the collision to come forward, or give them a call via the 101 non-emergency number. 

Hertfordshire's Chief Fire Officer, Roy Wilsher, has said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the member of the public who sadly died. 

"Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are working with the Police to establish exactly what happened and why.”

Recently Played Tracks

On Radio: Matt Wilkinson

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 'HEART' to 82122

Matt Wilkinson

On TV: 1998's Biggest Sellers!

1pm - 2pm

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: Non-stop hit music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart Cambridgeshire on Twitter