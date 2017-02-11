Petition To Ban Cambridge Uni Student Nears 10,000

Greater Anglia Sets Out 10 Year Plan
Greater Anglia has set out the key East Anglian rail infrastructure upgrade priorities which it believes need to be delivered over the next decade.
A petition to remove a student from Cambridge University, because he set fire to money in front of a homeless person, has hit more than 9800 signatures.
Ronald Coyne, who studies law in the city, used a cigarette lighter to ignite the £20 note.
The incident was caught on a mobile phone camera, and it's since gone viral.
Mr Coyne has been removed from the Cambridge University Conservative Association, of which he was an active member.
Public Urged To Consider Whether A&E Visit Is Really Necessary
If you're on a date, or in asocial situation that's uncomfortable, you can now Ask For Angela around Cambridgeshire.
Cambridgeshire & Peterborough's First Responders reveal the numbers of people in mental health crisis they've seen since September.
