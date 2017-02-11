Petition To Ban Cambridge Uni Student Nears 10,000

By Bev Rimmer, 11th February 2017, 08:00

screenshot

Comments

A petition to remove a student from Cambridge University, because he set fire to money in front of a homeless person, has hit more than 9800 signatures.

Ronald Coyne, who studies law in the city, used a cigarette lighter to ignite the £20 note. 

The incident was caught on a mobile phone camera, and it's since gone viral. 

Mr Coyne has been removed from the Cambridge University Conservative Association, of which he was an active member.

