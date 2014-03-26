School Closures In Cambridge & Peterborough

A number of schools across Cambridge and Peterborough are planning to close on Wednesday due to industrial action.

Parents should already know the status of their child's school, but below are a number of helpful links the various 'Council School Closure Websites'.

Below is the list of closures, from Cambridgeshire County and Peterborough City Councils.



If your school isn't listed as closed, then we have not been informed of its closure by the Head Teacher.

For a full list of closures click on your local link below...

School Closures - date

For full details of Cambridge School closures, click here

For full details of Peterborough School closures, click here

