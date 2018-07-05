New Start Line For Cambridge Race For Life

Taking part this weekend? The Cambridge Race For Life will now be starting and finishing on Jesus Green. Check out the details.

As usual, both the 5k and 10k routes follow a route through historic Cambridge City Centre, passing along Thompson's Lane, Bridge Street, Market Square, King's Parade and King's College.

As you'll have noticed by now, we're set for one of the hottest events on record. If you're taking part, the organisers advise you bring water with you as it's likely to be in short supply at the event. Don't forget the sunscreen too!

Check the latest Cambridgeshire weather

All the money raised goes to Cancer Research UK to support all the vital work they do to beat cancer. So, make sure to line the streets and cheer the Pink Army on!

Parking and travel information

With more than 4,000 women are taking part, you're advised to arrive at least an hour before the race start to avoid queuing.

Many roads around the City Centre will be closed including all street parking on the route, but access is maintained for city car parks.

Road closures will take effect from 9.00am, so allow yourself plenty of time for a prompt 11.00am start. Organisers hope to have all roads open by 2pm after the last runner has crossed the finish line.

Stagecoach and Park and Ride Buses will be providing additional services on a diversionary route. If you're arriving on the Park & Ride, please purchase your tickets in advance from here.

