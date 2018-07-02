Family Fun At Springfields Adventure Land

Springfields Adventure Land is now open at Springfields Outlet in Spalding, and it is one of the must-visit family locations for the summer!

It includes the UK’s largest JCB Young Drivers Zone where children will be able to drive around in bright yellow diggers, enjoy the huge JCB slide and scaffold-themed climbing frame and let their imagination take over on a range of other unique interactive play attractions.

Families will be able to walk through the trees in the new Tree Top Village which includes 8 wooden towers and a massive 12m² net.

Plus, Springy’s Beach offers a sand play area and rock pool water stream all covered by a huge canopy, so children will be able to have fun whatever the weather.

>> Take a photo tour of Springfields Adventure Land.

Families can try their luck at Dino Golf, with dinosaurs peering around every corner, then pan for gold at Goldie’s Gold Mine.

Visitors can ride the miniature railway, aptly named Springy’s Railroad, through the woodland, or the take the over-ground Adventure Land Express train through the scenic, award-winning Festival Gardens.

After exploring the new leisure facilities, hungry visitors can head to Springy’s Diner for a chance to taste the brand new American-style menu of delicious burgers, milkshakes and gelato ice cream.

>> Book tickets and find out more information on the attractions.

Shopping trip?

Visiting families can also enjoy the already popular Springfields Outlet, where shops offer up to 75% off everyday prices, as well as a great menu of cafés and restaurants. The line-up hosts over 50 outlet shops including well-known brands such as Radley, Fat Face, Next, Gap, M&S, TM Lewin and Skechers, with more names coming soon.

Getting To Adventure Land

There is plenty of parking available at Springfields Outlet, with all day parking costing just £2.

