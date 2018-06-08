Ferry Meadows 40th Birthday Celebrations

Celebrations include a teddy bears picnic on the meadow, a farmers market, live music, a cinema experience and much more.

One of Peterborough's iconic landmarks is celebrating it's 40th birthday and we can't wait to party with them on Saturday 30th June and Sunday 1st July from 10am – 5pm.

Producer Josh from Heart Breakfast will be there on Saturday between 12-4pm playing music and hosting fun activities on the stage. Make sure to get a good spot next to the stage to also see a variety of talented local artists.

Other activities on the will include a giant teddy bears’ picnic on the meadow, a pedal powered cinema experience showing The Greatest Showman, fairground rides, food, kids activities, an interactive music workshop, craft fair, heritage walks, a storyteller and much more.

A 40th birthday raffle will also be taking place with your chance to win some fantastic prizes from local organisations including an overnight stay with breakfast at the Marriott Hotel, hampers, meal vouchers, tickets to local attractions and more. Make sure to speak to a member of staff for your chance to enter.

The event will kick off at 10am on both days and run through to 5pm, but why not make the most of the summer sunshine and stick about afterwards for a picnic in the sunshine or a walk around the meadows? This festival of fun, craft and culture promises to be a day to remember, whatever the weather, for families to come and celebrate Ferry Meadows 40th birthday.

Photo of Ferry Meadows back in 1978.

Summer Activities at Ferry Meadows

In addition to this kick-off event, the Trust will be marking their special occasion with a special themed trail across the Park, a Nene Park branded gin and ale available to purchase, commemorative pin badge, 40 things to do in Ferry Meadows booklet for children to enjoy, and an Activity Weekend in September, all alongside the usual events programme over the summer.

The Activity Weekend on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September will offer visitors the chance to try out a range of watersports activities, golf, cycling, a skate park, helicopter ride (pre-bookable, Saturday only), tractor rides, climbing walls and much more. Perfect for families looking to have a bit of fun on a day out and those who love being active outdoors. Check out the Nene Park website for more information nearer the time.