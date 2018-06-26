Girton Feast Week 2018

It's back for 2018! Head to Girton village for a week of summer celebrations.

This year's theme is pirates and the activities begin on Friday 6th July until Sunday 15th July.

The Feast has teamed up with Girton College for 'Pimms and Cake' in the Fellows Garden on Friday 6th from 3 pm until 5 pm and have your opportunity to learn more about the college’s treasures. Tickets are £5 from the Porter’s Lodge, or call Carol on 01223 276103 to book your places.

Head to Abbeyfield Girton Green on Saturday 7th, for a BBQ in the summer sun! Enjoy a delicious menu of food for just £11 per person and a raffle too. All proceeds on the day go to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

On Sunday 8th in the afternoon, there are Open Gardens throughout the village, with refreshments available at selected gardens.

The following evening at 7 pm on Monday 9th at 7 pm attention turns to the pupils of Girton Glebe; who will be performing Shakespeare’s Macbeth in the Girton College grounds.

The Cambridge Wind Band and Silver Swans Madrigal Group will play and sing in the evening of Friday 13th at the Recreation Ground.

The Girton Village Fete takes place this year on Saturday 14th. All the fun starts at 12 pm and is free for everyone. There will be stalls, belly dancing, a beer tent, cream teas, a model aircraft flying display and a huge raffle prize draw. To get your entry into the draw, purchase a programme for just £1!

To buy tickets for any of the events, please call Carol on 01223 276103.