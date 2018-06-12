Peterborough Heritage Festival 2018

Enjoy a free family day out and experience 3,000 years of history at the Peterborough Heritage Festival.

The event is the UK's largest multi-period city centre living history festival and this year celebrates the theme of a ‘Festival of Celebrations’, marking 900 years since construction began on the Cathedral building that still stands today.

When?

The festival is taking place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th June. The perfect event for Father's Day!



The weekend features over 300 costumed re-enactors enabling visitors to meet colourful costumed characters from the past; from Bronze Age warriors to World War II soldiers!

Local history societies, community groups and historic attractions, will put on displays in a packed festival timetable to showcase the best of the local Peterborough heritage.

Don't miss out...

Where?

The event is held in the historic heart of Peterborough and the stunning surroundings of the Cathedral precincts.

The festival is presented by Vivacity in association with Perkins Engines Company Limited, Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough City Council.