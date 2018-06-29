Peterborough Polish Festival 2018

Picture credit: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The chance to celebrate all things Polish is on offer in Peterborough city centre on Sunday 1st July, from 10am until 5pm in Cathedral Square.

Peterborough Polish Day is the latest event being held as part of Peterborough City Council's City of Festivals programme.

The annual event will feature; singing, dancing and the opportunity to sample a host of other delights cooked by members of the city’s Polish community.

Award-winning singer Katy Carr will also be performing songs inspired by the Polish Pilots of World War II as well as an assortment of folk songs and 1940s music from both countries.

The event continues the proud tradition of celebrating diversity in the city with Diwali, Italian and faith and food festivals among several events already offered by Peterborough communities.