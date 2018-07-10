Six At The Cambridge Arts Theatre

From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII are taking to the Cambridge Arts Theatre stage from Tuesday 17th until Saturday 21st July to tell their own tales.

'Six' rewinds back 500 years to bring you a show packed full of fun and plenty of 21st century sisterly sass-itude, fuelled by an all-female band.

Written and devised by writing duo and ex-Cambridge University students Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six is predicted to have a brilliant future.

The show will be heading to the Edinburgh Festival and West End shortly after it's visited Cambridge, so make sure you don't miss the chance to see this stunning new musical before anyone else!

