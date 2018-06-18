Wimpole History Festival 2018

Enjoy a weekend of history and heritage for the whole family at the Wimpole Estate.

Following on from its hugely successful first year, the Wimpole History Festival is returning from Friday 22nd until Sunday 24th June,

The event is the product of a unique partnership between Cambridge Literary Festival and the National Trust. This will be a true feast of history and heritage for the whole family.

Video: Highlights of last year's festival. Make sure to book your tickets now for this year's event!

What To Expect

From World War One to the RAF, to the Women’s Suffrage there will plenty of activities based around significant periods of history.

There will be a packed programme of entertainment to enjoy across the weekend, including:

Talks and book signings by some of Britain's best and most engaging historians and National Trust experts

Debates

Performances, such as live Georgian duelling

Interactive living history through the ages

Falconry

Archery

Sword school

Historical walking tours around Wimpole Estate

Workshops, activities and events for young history-lovers including sword school

Children’s historical costume competition

A craft village

Battle of Britain Memorial fly-pasts

Scything festival

Ceilidh

Early morning yoga

In between events, soak up the sunshine and take advantage of the delicious local pop-up food and drink stalls… or find your own spot to enjoy a pre-packed picnic.

Picture credit: Martin Bond

About the Wimpole Estate

Wimpole Estate is a large estate containing Wimpole Hall, the largest house in Cambridgeshire, and is located within the parish of Wimpole, about 8½ miles southwest of Cambridge.

The house, begun in 1640, and it's 3,000 acres of parkland and farmland are owned by the National Trust. A working estate, it is one of just a handful of Grade 1 registered parks in the country.

Getting to the festival

The stunning Wimpole Estate is located just off the A1198 and A603.