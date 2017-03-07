52 Jobs Cut From Cambridgeshire Budgens Stores

Futuristic Cambridge Commuter Transit Considered
Cutting Edge Research Could Signal Transport Revolution For Cambridge
More than 800 people have been made redundant, after the owner of 34 Budgens stores went into administration.
PwC has been unable to find a buyer for the Food Retail Group.
It only purchased the company in July.
The Budgens stores in Wisbech and St Neots will close on Thursday, with 52 workers affected.
Here is a full list of the stores closing across the UK:
Cutting Edge Research Could Signal Transport Revolution For Cambridge
Protests will take place in the capital against the current state of the NHS.
Royston Man Jailed For Attempting To Murder A Work Colleague
The police watchdog has released its latest report into police forces across England and Wales.
Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars Uptown Funk
Katy Perry Chained To The Rhythm
Take That Shine
Now playing: Non-stop hit music
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments