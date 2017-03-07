52 Jobs Cut From Cambridgeshire Budgens Stores

By Bev Rimmer, 7th March 2017, 11:33

More than 800 people have been made redundant, after the owner of 34 Budgens stores went into administration.

PwC has been unable to find a buyer for the Food Retail Group.

It only purchased the company in July.

The Budgens stores in Wisbech and St Neots will close on Thursday, with 52 workers affected.

Here is a full list of the stores closing across the UK:

  • Aberystwyth
  • Blackburn
  • South Benfleet
  • Ludlow
  • Weoley Castle
  • Norwich
  • Dagenham (Becontree) 
  • Greenwich
  • Sydenham
  • Northumberland Heath
  • Watton
  • Buckley - Brunswick Road
  • Prestwick
  • Crewkerne - Falklands Square
  • Helston - The Parade 
  • Cardigan - Lower Mwldan 
  • Totnes - Fore Street
  • Shaftesbury - Bell Street
  • Christchurch - Saxon Square
  • Rochford - Roche Close
  • Basingstoke - Winklebury Way
  • Tiverton - Market Walk
  • Gillingham, Kent
  • Southall, London
  • Littlehampton - Wick Street
  • Sherwood - Mansfield Road
  • Newport, Shropshire
  • New Invention, Shropshire
  • New Brighton
  • Wisbech
  • St Neots
  • Paisley
  • Monmouth - Oldway Centre
  • Weymouth - Littlemoor Road

