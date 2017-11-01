Not Very Ice - Cambridge-Based British Antarctic Survey Has To Ship Out

1 November 2017, 08:53

British Antarctic Survey and am currently statione

By Bev Rimmer

More than a dozen researchers from the Cambridge-based British Antarctic Survey have had to leave their base at the bottom of the world.

Two giant cracks have been forming in the vast ice-shelf; one running from north to south, and the second going from east to west.

Athena Dinar, from BAS, told Heart; "The situation is pretty unique. We can't predict what these cracks are going to do next.

"We're not expecting anything like a scene from The Day After Tomorrow - but we are playing it safe."

The evacuation of the base, that's affected 14 workers, has mainly come about because the treacherous Antarctic winter is fast-approaching.

That means 24 hours of darkness; and it also means, in event of emergency, rescue aircraft wouldn't be able to fly.

Ms Dinar added: "It would be very unsafe to try and get people out, if something big did happen. 

"We're keeping an eye on the cracks, and hopefully we'll know more soon."

Trending on Heart

Noel Fielding's Shirts

Here Are Noel Fielding's Iconic Bake Off Shirts And Where You Can Get Them
Eastenders Script Stolen asset

Eastenders Fans May Have Christmas Ruined This Year Now The Plot Is At Risk!
French Bake Off Halloween

There Was A 'Halloween Week' On The French GBBO And It Looked GROSS!
Chrissy Teigen iPhone hack

Chrissy Teigen Found A HILARIOUS iPhone Photo Feature You Can Try At Home!

Latest News

See more Latest News

BT staff face pension cuts as defined benefit scheme nears axe

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont defies order to appear in Spanish court

Rafael Nadal to end the year as world number one after Paris win

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News