Not Very Ice - Cambridge-Based British Antarctic Survey Has To Ship Out

By Bev Rimmer

More than a dozen researchers from the Cambridge-based British Antarctic Survey have had to leave their base at the bottom of the world.

Two giant cracks have been forming in the vast ice-shelf; one running from north to south, and the second going from east to west.

Athena Dinar, from BAS, told Heart; "The situation is pretty unique. We can't predict what these cracks are going to do next.

"We're not expecting anything like a scene from The Day After Tomorrow - but we are playing it safe."

The evacuation of the base, that's affected 14 workers, has mainly come about because the treacherous Antarctic winter is fast-approaching.

That means 24 hours of darkness; and it also means, in event of emergency, rescue aircraft wouldn't be able to fly.

Ms Dinar added: "It would be very unsafe to try and get people out, if something big did happen.

"We're keeping an eye on the cracks, and hopefully we'll know more soon."