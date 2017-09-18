Cambridge Cycling Lane Works Begin

18 September 2017, 10:29

Cycling lane

Ten weeks of work to build a cycle lane on Huntingdon Road are starting this week.

It's part of a project that's received £10 million from the government to build separate cycle lanes on the main roads into Cambridge.

Two way traffic signals between the hours of 9.30am-3.30pm will be in place while the work between Richmond Road and Histon Road is carried out and there will be access to residential properties, businesses and colleges.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s Chair of the Economy and Environment Committee, Councillor Ian Bates said: “This project will bring more travel options for residents as well as promoting a healthier and active lifestyle. 

"As Cambridgeshire continues to grow cycleways such as these really help us to provide sustainable travel options to help keep the city moving.”

Trending on Heart

Craig David and Lorraine Kelly Had A Big Night Out

Craig David Reveals He And Lorraine Kelly Once Partied Until The Wee Hours
Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins Revealed The Traumatic Truth Behind Why She Quit I'm A Celeb
Bradley Walsh laughing the chase

Bradley Walsh Reveals Those Rude Names On The Chase Aren't By Accident!

Cat Deeley Ant and Dec Asset

Ant and Dec's SM:TV Live Co-Host Cat Deeley Is Set To Return To UK Telly!

Latest News

See more Latest News

Theresa May slaps down Boris Johnson over Brexit intervention

Portugal is upgraded out of junk status - and its markets jump

The transatlantic spat at the heart of the Brexit trade debate

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News