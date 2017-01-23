Cambridgeshire Fire Consultation On Council Tax Opens

Pedestrian Dies In Collision With Fire Engine In Royston
The Herts, Beds and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit is investigating after a fire engine tipped over en route to an emergency and crushed a pedestrian in Royston...
This comes as the life-saving operation looks to make even more yearly savings.
They've said they need to save at least £1.4 million in the next 12 months, because of cuts to the grant they get from the Government.
Sir Peter Brown's Chairman of the Fire Authority. He said: "We are doing all we can to find the savings from within the Service and have looked at all areas of the Service to see where we can become more efficient.
"Over the last few years we have merged control rooms with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service to save £400k a year, lowered the salary of the chief fire officer and lost a director post saving £231k, implemented a new shift system for firefighters that requires fewer people to provide the same cover saving £900k and reduced the number of support staff saving £600k.
Sir Peter added: "We are a small fire and rescue service and one of the lowest cost per head of population in the country so the savings we are having to find are significant. I hope that council tax payers recognise our efforts and support our work to protect our frontline services."
If this affects you, here's the place to have your say: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CFRScounciltaxsurvey
The Herts, Beds and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit is investigating after a fire engine tipped over en route to an emergency and crushed a pedestrian in Royston...
Abellio has announced it will sell 40% of the Greater Anglia rail franchise to Japanese giant Mitsui.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Leonne Weeks, 16, who was found dead on a path in Rotherham.
Big money grants given to local organisations
3pm - 6pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments